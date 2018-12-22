Traffic stop in Paso leads to recovery of $20,000 in alleged stolen property

Approximately $20,000 in suspected stolen items were recovered and three women arrested on felony charges in Paso Robles following a traffic stop early Saturday morning.
The incident occured when San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a vehicle at approximately 1:37 a.m. traveling northbound on Highway 101 and Wellsona Road, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.
Deputies contacted Dashia Monet Lee, 29, of Richmond, and Mercedes Denise Cannonier, 34, and Latalia Annette Smith, 34, of San Francisco, inside the vehicle, as well identifying the alleged stolen items, the release states.
The items are suspected to have come from retailers in Southern California, police said. According to the release, many of the items came from Victoria’s Secret, Lids and American Girl. They said that items also included toys, clothing and make-up.
Burglary tools were also found in a search, police said.
Lee, Cannonier and Smith were booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of felony possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools. Smith also had warrants for grand theft and battery in Santa Clara County, as well as theft in Napa County, authorities said.
If you have any information regarding these suspects, please contact Sheriff’s Dispatch at 805-781-4550.
