Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Paso Robles, police say

By Kaytlyn Leslie and

Lindsey Holden

February 06, 2019 05:03 PM

A pedestrian on Tuesday was struck and killed by an Amtrak passenger train traveling through Paso Robles.

A Coast Starlight train hit a man about 5:30 p.m. near Spring Street.

The man was walking on the tracks, and witnesses said the conductor appeared to slow the train before it struck him, said Cmdr. Caleb Davis on Wednesday.

Davis said Amtrak Police are investigating the incident. The man has not yet been identified.

