Paso Robles police are on the scene of a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a train.

The Amtrak Coast Starlight train appears to have hit and killed an unidentified pedestrian in the area of Spring Street in Paso Robles.

The Police Department said an investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.

Emergency crews were in the area as of Monday evening.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune