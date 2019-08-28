Arroyo Grande driver who killed Nipomo man in DUI crash will serve prison time

What does it look like to have a DUI driver come at you head-on? Amador County deputy found out An Amador County Sheriff's deputy on patrol near Pioneer saw this SUV dart in front of his car and crash into a row of mailboxes. The close call was caught on dash cam. Nobody was injured. CHP arrested the driver for DUI. Video posted Aug. 30, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An Amador County Sheriff's deputy on patrol near Pioneer saw this SUV dart in front of his car and crash into a row of mailboxes. The close call was caught on dash cam. Nobody was injured. CHP arrested the driver for DUI. Video posted Aug. 30, 2018.

An Arroyo Grande man will serve time in state prison after accepting a plea deal from prosecutors for the DUI-related death of a Nipomo motorist last month.

Aleksandr Moiseyev, 28, faced felony charges of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated for the death of 57-year-old Jose Soto Gonzalez in a head-on collision July 8.

Moiseyev entered into a plea agreement at his third arraignment appearance Wednesday, pleading no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in exchange for the dismissal of the DUI charge.

Under the terms of his plea, he’ll be sentenced to a mid-term of four years in state prison, according to court records.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 21.

Moiseyev was driving a gray Honda HR-V crossover eastbound on Pomeroy Road west of Sandydale Drive just after 4 p.m. July 8, according to the CHP.

As he rounded a curve in the road, Moiseyev crossed over the double yellow lines into the westbound lane of Pomeroy Road, where Gonzalez was heading west. Gonzalez wasn’t able to avoid the oncoming Honda, and the vehicles collided.

Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moiseyev was seriously injured and taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Moiseyev, who lives in the Halcyon area of Arroyo Grande, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter after his release from the hospital.