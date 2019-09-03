Sheriff’s K-9 catches fleeing suspects in rural Arroyo Grande chase

CHP pursuit ends in vehicle crash at Madonna, Los Osos Valley roads A driver in a white Dodge Challenger fled from an attempted vehicle stop by the San Luis Obispo CHP. The driver ran through a red light at Madonna Road and Los Osos Valley Road crashing into another vehicle. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A driver in a white Dodge Challenger fled from an attempted vehicle stop by the San Luis Obispo CHP. The driver ran through a red light at Madonna Road and Los Osos Valley Road crashing into another vehicle.

A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office K-9 chased and caught one of two men fleeing on foot after a vehicle pursuit in rural Arroyo Grande on Monday, the department said.

Christopher Clarke Greenman, Jr., and Craig Michael Stephens, both 35, had unspecified outstanding felony warrants for their arrests, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The men have no permanent address, the agency said.

At about 5 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to the 1700 block of Hi Mountain Road for a report of a disturbance, the release said. The reporting party identified a suspect as a wanted fugitive who was last seen leaving the area in a gray car, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies spotted the car leaving Hi Mountain Road near Lopez Drive and attempted to stop the vehicle, the release said, but the car did not stop and a short pursuit ensued.

The driver then crashed attempting to turn onto Tiffany Ranch Road from Orcutt Road, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Two men, later identified as Greenman and Stephans, ran from the vehicle after the crash, the agency said, with the assistance of a Sheriff’s Office K-9, one of the two suspects was taken into custody close to the vehicle crash site.

The second suspect was initially able to get away, the Sheriff’s Office said, but he was later found on a nearby property with the assistance of the K-9 and taken into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office said a shotgun was found in the suspects’ car.

Greenman and Stephens were both booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of fleeing a peace officer, being felons in possession of a firearm and the separate outstanding felony arrest warrants.

Both were being held in lieu of $50,000 bail each on Tuesday afternoon.