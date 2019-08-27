Atascadero man arrested following house fire, high-speed pursuit and standoff at Motel 6

Here’s what to do when you hear a siren The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.

An Atascadero man was arrested early Tuesday morning after police said he set his house on fire on Monday night, then led authorities on a high-speed pursuit that reached into Paso Robles, according to a news release from the Atascadero Police Department.

At about 7:20 p.m., Atascadero police and firefighters went to the 1500 block of El Camino Real for reports of a structure fire. When they arrived, they found a home fully engulfed in flames, according to the release.

All of the home’s occupants made it out of the structure, and the fire was contained just before 8 p.m., according to the Atascadero Fire Department.

“Due to evidence at the scene, it became evident the fire was intentionally set,” the police department said. Authorities spoke to witnesses, and one witness said a small truck was seen driving away from the home after the fire started, according to the release.

Atascadero police said they were told the truck belonged to Charles Scovell, a resident of the home that burned.

At about 11:45 p.m., an Atascadero police officer saw the truck leaving the Motel 6 in the 9400 block of El Camino Real and attempted to stop the vehicle, according to the release. The driver of the truck, whom police identified as Scovell, did not yield and a vehicle pursuit began.

Police, with assistance from San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies, chased Scovell’s car up Highway 101 into Paso Robles and then onto Highway 46 East past Airport Road, according to the release.

Police said Scovell then turned the truck around and authorities pursued it back into the city of Paso Robles, where Scovell stopped the car at the intersection of Highway 46 East and Highway 101.

“Scovell refused to comply with the commands of officers at the scene,” the release said, and police used a K9 in hopes of subduing him.

Officials said Scovell escaped from the K9 and got back in the truck, and the pursuit continued onto southbound Highway 101. Speeds during the pursuit reached more than 100 mph, according to the release.

Police deployed spike strips, which disabled Scovell’s truck around Highway 101 and Curbaril Avenue, according to the release.

“Due to the deployment of the spike strips, officers were forced to fall back from the pursuit,” the release said, and Scovell was able to get away from police.

Authorities found Scovell’s vehicle abandoned in the driveway of the Motel 6 on El Camino Real and determined that he rented a room at the motel earlier on Monday, according to the release.

“Officers surrounded Scovell’s room and called for him to surrender, but he refused to comply,” the release said. Police called for the San Luis Obispo County Special Enforcement Detail for help.

After a “lengthy” standoff, members of the Special Enforcement Detail entered the room and police took Scovell into custody, according to the release.

Scovell was taken to Twin Cities Community Hospital for injuries he suffered during the incident, police said. After he’s treated, police said he’ll be taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of evading an officer, resisting arrest and “other related charges.”

The Atascadero police and fire departments are still conducting a follow up investigation into the arson case. Police ask anyone with information about the arson investigation to call Sgt. Jeff Wilshusen at 805-461-5051.