Car crashes into tree near Paso Robles, killing one person and seriously injuring another
A vehicle crashed into a tree early Friday near Paso Robles, killing one person and seriously injuring another, according to the CHP.
The crash occurred about 4:58 a.m. on Estrella Road near Martingale Circle, just north of Highway 46 East, according to Officer Scott Koolman of the Templeton CHP office.
The vehicle struck a tree, killing the passenger and causing major injuries to the driver, Koolman said.
The driver was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo for treatment, Koolman said.
The names of the people involved in the crash have not yet been released. The incident remains under investigation.
