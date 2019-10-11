Car crashes into tree near Paso Robles, killing one person and seriously injuring another

SHARE COPY LINK

A vehicle crashed into a tree early Friday near Paso Robles, killing one person and seriously injuring another, according to the CHP.

The crash occurred about 4:58 a.m. on Estrella Road near Martingale Circle, just north of Highway 46 East, according to Officer Scott Koolman of the Templeton CHP office.

The vehicle struck a tree, killing the passenger and causing major injuries to the driver, Koolman said.

The driver was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo for treatment, Koolman said.

The names of the people involved in the crash have not yet been released. The incident remains under investigation.

Traffic Collision: Estrella Rd cross or Martingale Cir. One patient with major injuries and one deceased requiring extrication. #EstrellaIC #SanMiguel #CountyofSlo #PulsePoint pic.twitter.com/iFaRRrpqfr — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) October 11, 2019