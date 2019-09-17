2 men from gang-related attempted carjacking at Pirates Cove sentenced to prison

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two men allegedly tied to the West Park street gang in Santa Maria are likely headed to state prison after they reached plea deals for an attempted carjacking at Pirate’s Cove.

No one was injured in the Feb. 18 incidents in a parking lot at Pirate’s Cove near Avila Beach, and the District Attorney’s Office says one of the two men used a BB gun in the commission of the crimes.

On Monday, Sergio Rosales, who was 17 years old at the time of the incidents, entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors, pleading no contest to felony second-degree robbery and felony dissuading a witness.

The former charge also carries special sentencing enhancements for Rosales’ personal use of a deadly weapon, the BB gun, as well as another that alleges he engaged in street terrorism associated with the West Park criminal street gang.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

That enhancement alone carries a sentence of 10 years in state prison; he’s expected to receive a total of 13 years at a hearing Oct. 21 in San Luis Obispo Superior Court, according to court records.

Rosales’ co-defendant, 20-year-old Brayan Arellano Vazquez, accepted a plea agreement in July in which he pleaded no contest to felony attempted carjacking and misdemeanor participating in criminal street gang activity.

Brayan Arellano Vazquez, of Santa Maria, was sentenced to state prison in July for his role in a February attempted carjacking at Pirate’s Cove. SLO County Sheriff's Office

Arellano Vazquez was at the time sentenced to two years and six months in state prison, and is currently housed at Wasco State Prison, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Court records show that both will be required to pay restitution to two separate victims in the case.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said at the time that at about 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, authorities received a 911 call from a victim who said two men came up to the driver’s side window of their parked car in a lot at Pirate’s Cove, pointed a gun and threatened the occupants.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspects then confronted a different victim in another vehicle at Pirate’s Cove and “took personal property from the victim and attempted to take the victim’s vehicle,” a news release said.

Rosales and Arellano Vazquez fled the scene, but deputies found and detained them following a short foot pursuit, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Arellano Vazquez was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $60,000 bail, according to jail records.

Rosales was taken to San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Detention Center, and was later charged as an adult in the case.

Staff writer Gabby Ferreira contributed to this article.