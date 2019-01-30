Dystiny Myers’ brother sentenced to prison for gang-related drug robbery

The younger brother of a Santa Maria teen who was brutally murdered in 2010 will serve nearly 14 years in state prison for the armed robbery of a marijuana delivery courier in December 2017.

Joshua Logan Gordon Myers, 20, was convicted in November 2018 of two felonies for the armed robbery of a marjuana business operator in the parking lot of the Costco supermarket in San Luis Obispo, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

In San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Wednesday, Judge Matthew Guerrero sentenced Myers to 13 years and eight months in state prison for Myers’ convictions by a jury of second-degree robbery with the use of a firearm for the benefit of a street gang and threatening to commit violence.

Jurors had found Myers not guilty of an additional charge of assault with a firearm, according to court records.

Prosecutors had sought 16 years and four months of prison time for Myers because of past criminal convictions — including juvenile offenses — and because he allegedly induced other people to participate in the robbery on behalf of the North West Criminal Street Gang, according to a sentencing memorandum filed by the District Attorney’s Office on Jan. 22.

Following his sentencing Wednesday, Myers was taken into the custody of California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for prison placement.

The District Attorney’s Office confirmed that Myers is the younger brother of Dystiny Myers, a runaway whose killing at the hands of a methamphetamine drug ring made headlines for years.

The girl’s body was found beaten and partially burned in a Santa Margarita field just one month after her birthday in September 2010.

For years, her family waited for justice, according to Tribune archives.

Eventually, five people would be sent to prison for the crime, including a mother and son who were ordered to serve life sentences without parole for murder, kidnapping and torture.

The mother had ordered the girl’s killing because Myers had been disrespectful to her, according to court testimony.

One of the five people convicted for Myers’ death killed himself in his cell at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi in 2016.