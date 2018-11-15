Brother of Dystiny Myers convicted of gang-related robbery in SLO Costco parking lot

The younger brother of a teen girl who was brutally murdered in 2010 has been convicted of two felonies for an armed robbery of a marijuana business, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

A jury on Thursday found Joshua Logan Gordon Myers guilty of second-degree robbery while using a firearm and for the benefit of a criminal street gang, as well as making criminal threats. Charges were filed after San Luis Obispo police pinned Myers to the robbery of a mobile marijuana delivery service in a Costco parking lot in December 2017.

The District Attorney’s Office confirmed that Myers, 19, is the younger brother of Dystiny Myers, a runaway whose killing at the hands of a methamphetamine drug ring made headlines for years.

The girl’s body was found beaten and partially burned in a Santa Margarita field just one month after her birthday in September 2010.

For years, her family waited for justice, according to Tribune archives. Eventually, five people would be sent to prison for the crime, including a mother and son who were ordered to serve life sentences without parole for murder, kidnapping and torture.

The mother had ordered the girl’s killing because Myers had been disrespectful to her, according to court testimony.

One of the five people convicted for Myers’ death killed himself in his cell at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi in 2016.

Joshua Myers is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 17, 2019.