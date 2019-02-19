2 arrested in connection with armed robbery, attempted carjacking at Pirate’s Cove

Two Santa Maria men were arrested after they were accused of armed robbery and an attempted carjacking at Pirate’s Cove on Monday night, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7:30 p.m., authorities said they received a 911 call from a victim who said two men came up to the driver’s side window of their car in the parking lot at Pirate’s Cove, pointed a gun and made threats, according to the news release.

After that, police said the suspects confronted another victim in another vehicle at Pirate’s Cove and “took personal property from the victim and attempted to take the victim’s vehicle,” according to the release.

The suspects fled, but deputies found and detained them after a short pursuit on foot, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Both the California Highway Patrol and the CHP helicopter responded to help, authorities said.

No one was injured.

Authorities have identified the suspects as Brayan Arellano, 20, of Santa Maria, and a 17-year-old male teen, also from Santa Maria, according to the release.

Arellano was taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of armed robbery, attempted carjacking, making terrorist threats and conspiracy, the Sheriff’s Office said. He is being held in lieu of $60,000 bail, according to jail records.

The teen was taken to the San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Hall, also on suspicion of armed robbery, attempted carjacking, making terrorist threats and conspiracy, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to the release.