Early-morning shooting in Los Osos leaves 1 person injured

By Lindsey Holden

February 15, 2019 09:52 AM

One person was injured in a shooting early Friday morning in Los Osos, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred about 2:45 a.m. Friday on 6th Street, and one person was taken to the hospital for treatment, said Grace Norris, a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

Investigators were still at the scene as of 9:30 a.m., Norris said. No further information was available.

Lindsey Holden

