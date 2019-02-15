Early-morning shooting in Los Osos leaves 1 person injured

One person was injured in a shooting early Friday morning in Los Osos, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting occurred about 2:45 a.m. Friday on 6th Street, and one person was taken to the hospital for treatment, said Grace Norris, a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
Investigators were still at the scene as of 9:30 a.m., Norris said. No further information was available.
Check back for updates on this continuing story.
