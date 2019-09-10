Police investigate mass shooting threat at Atascadero apartment complex

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

There is no danger to an Atascadero apartment complex that was the subject of a gun threat on Tuesday, police say.

According to a news release, police were notified by several citizens on Tuesday of a social media post from a man threatening to do a “mass shooting” at the Bordeaux House Apartments at 11300 Viejo Camino.

Atascadero Police detectives followed up on the post and were able to identify the source of the information, as well as identify the subject who made the threats, according to the release.

During the investigation, police learned that the subject no longer lives in the complex and that he has a history of making these type of threats.

The man, who was not identified, was contacted and evaluated by a law enforcement official who determined that he did not have the means to carry out the threat, according to the release.

Anyone who has any additional information is asked to contact the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051, reference case No. 19-2389.