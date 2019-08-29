Were SLO police at fault for breaking arm of suspect? Bodycam video shows what happened

SLOPD releases video of May 2019 use-of-force incident San Luis Obispo Police Department released video of a May 2019 arrest that resulted in the suspect's arm being broken. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK San Luis Obispo Police Department released video of a May 2019 arrest that resulted in the suspect's arm being broken.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department released video on Thursday of a May arrest in which the suspect’s arm was broken.

According to a news release, two officers were dispatched to a 911 call on May 29 at the Chevron gas station at Higuera and Marsh streets regarding a man who allegedly stole property that day.

Police made contact with the man, found he had a local arrest warrant, and attempted to arrest him, the release said.

The man — identified in the video as Gregory Bratt, 28 — resisted and assaulted one of the officers, according to the release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the video, which includes footage from the officers’ body-worn cameras, or, bodycams, Bratt can be seen sitting on a low wall near the gas station.

When the officers, Capt. Jeff Smith as Daniel Bravo and Marcelo Magana, attempt to arrest him, Bratt can be heard asking “Why am I getting arrested? What the f--- did I do?”

During an ensuing struggle, the officers repeatedly tell Bratt to put his hands behind his back, the video shows. That’s when Bratt’s arm broke, police said.

Once Bratt is handcuffed, the officers call for a medic, the video shows.

“You f---ing broke both my arms for no reason,” Bratt can be heard saying. “My hands were behind my back.”

Bratt was treated at a local hospital for one broken arm.

According to police, an internal review of the incident found that the use of force was justified.

Bratt has since been charged with resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and grand theft. He was being held Thursday at San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $70,000 bail.

“We hope this community briefing provided you with insight and context into what occurred that day,” San Luis Obispo police Chief Deanna Cantrell said in the release.