Loaded gun found in passenger’s carry-on at SLO Airport, TSA says

Want to carry a gun on a plane? Here’s how TSA spokeswoman Lorie Dankers demonstrates how to package a gun with your checked baggage at the Boise Airport. Too many people have been trying to transport weapons in their carry-on bags, causing headaches for TSA and passengers alike. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TSA spokeswoman Lorie Dankers demonstrates how to package a gun with your checked baggage at the Boise Airport. Too many people have been trying to transport weapons in their carry-on bags, causing headaches for TSA and passengers alike.

A loaded gun was found in a man’s carry-on bag at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport on Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Transportation Security Administration.

A TSA officer found the firearm, described as a 9 mm Glock 27, at about 6:45 a.m. “during the routine screening of carry-on luggage in the security checkpoint,” according to the release.

TSA notified police at the airport, and officials interviewed the man, the release said. Officials confiscated the gun, and the man was allowed to get on his flight, which was heading to Los Angeles International Airport.

The agency noted that this is the third time they have found a gun at the San Luis Obispo airport this year.

“TSA will review the circumstances of the incident and levy a civil penalty against the traveler,” the TSA said, adding that the recommended fine begins at $2,000 and can go up to more than $10,000 per violation.

“Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage,” the TSA said. The agency added that they have found more than 2,800 firearms in carry-on luggage from January through August of this year.