Soldier on leave fatally wounded in Lompoc’s latest shooting

A soldier on leave from the U.S. Army became Lompoc’s sixth homicide victim of 2019 when he was fatally wounded in a shooting early Sunday.

At 1:53 a.m., personnel from the Lompoc Police and Fire departments responded to the area of Ocean Avenue and A Street for a report of a shooting, police Sgt. Vincent Magallon said.

Officers found a man on the ground with multiple gunshot injuries.

Despite lifesaving measures by police, firefighters and paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Magallon said.

Police identified the shooting victim as Marlon Brumfield, 22, of Lompoc.

Brumfield served in the Army and was on leave from Germany for the month visiting home when he was killed walking down the street, Magallon said.

This is Lompoc’s sixth homicide since March.

On July 1, a 25-year-old man, identified as Deandre LeJames Valrie, was killed in a gang-related shooting on the 600 block of North Fourth Street.

In early June, a missing Lompoc woman, Eldri Jauch, 74. was found dead amid suspicious circumstances.

Melissa Leigh Martin, 35, was arrested in connection with the killing, and the criminal complaint alleges she used a baseball bat in the attack.

A 26-day-old baby’s death on May 19 was deemed a homicide, leading to the arrest of the infant girl’s father, Jose Ramirez, 27.

In March, a man suffered a fatal stab wound at a residence on the 400 block of South J Street. Darlene Rachelle Ybarra, 35, of Lompoc was arrested in that case.

She was charged with murder in connection with the death of Eric Larsson, 55, also of Lompoc. Police said he was renting a room at the home where he was wounded

Earlier in March, a 17-year-old bystander was killed in a gang-related shooting in west Lompoc.

The fatal shot struck the girl who had stepped outside of her residence after hearing a disturbance, while a known gang member received a non-life-threatening wound in the incident.

Additionally, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a suspicious death outside the city limits.

On May 17, deputies responded to a report of a man found dead near his vehicle on the 5600 block of Santa Rosa Road.

The victim has been identified as Maurilio Manzano Gonzalez, 34, of Santa Maria.

Sheriff’s deputies have remained mum about circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Anyone who may have witnessed Sunday’s incident or has information about the shooting is asked to the call the Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 805-736-2341.

