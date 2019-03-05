Teenage girl babysitting her siblings killed in suspected gang-related shooting in Lompoc

A 17-year-old girl babysitting her siblings was shot and killed during a suspected gang-related shooting in Lompoc on Monday night, according to police Sgt. Kevin Martin and a news release from the Lompoc Police Department.

At about 7:40 p.m., a “known gang member” was walking through an alley in the 600 block of Ocean Avenue near Walnut Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and people inside began firing at him, hitting him in the leg, Martin said.

The man then ran away between apartment buildings and hid, Martin said.

The teenage girl was outside at the time and was struck by one of the bullets and killed, according to the news release. She had been at home babysitting at the time, Martin said.

She was a bystander and not affiliated with the other man who was struck, Martin told Noozhawk.

The man was taken to a hospital outside of Lompoc, where he was treated, Martin said. His name has not been released.

He is believed to be the target of the shooting, according to the release.

Martin said there were no leads on suspects as of Monday morning.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Sgt. Agustin Arias at 805-736-2341 or submit information through the Lompoc Police Department’s smartphone app.