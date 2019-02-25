Man found stabbed in the chest at Los Osos home, sheriff says

A man was found stabbed in the chest in Los Osos early Saturday morning and no one has been arrested yet, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 1200 block of 2nd Street in Los Osos, where they found the injured man.

The man, who was not identified in the news release, was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries and later released, officials said.

Authorities then went to the area of 6th Street and Santa Ysabel Avenue, where the victim’s car was found, to begin their investigation, according to the release.

Authorities believe the victim stopped his car in that area after he was stabbed and then walked the rest of the way to the home where he was found by deputies, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla told The Tribune in an email.

The investigation was still ongoing as of Monday afternoon, and no arrests had been made, the Sheriff’s Office said.