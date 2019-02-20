Crime

Police identify man who was shot while allegedly breaking into Los Osos home

By Lindsey Holden

February 20, 2019

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday identified an attempted burglary suspect who was shot while allegedly trying to break into a Los Osos home last week.

Ian Arthur James, 31, of Los Osos was shot and wounded about 2:45 a.m. Friday while trying to get into a house on the 1300 block of 6th Street, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The male resident who shot the man was not harmed, but the suspect was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The resident has been a correctional officer at California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo for the past 11 years, according to Lt. Monica Ayon, a CMC spokeswoman.

James was not arrested Friday because of his medical needs, according to the release. He is still recovering from his injuries, but is no longer in the hospital, said Tony Cipolla, a Sheriff’s spokesman.

James hasn’t been taken into custody because his injuries would create complications when going through the booking process to be housed in the San Luis Obispo County Jail, Cipolla said.

Sheriff’s detectives are working with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office to file attempted burglary charges against James.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

