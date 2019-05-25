Police believe Central Coast father killed his 26-day-old baby girl

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A father has been arrested on suspicion of homicide in connection with the May 19 death of his baby girl, Lompoc police announced Friday night.

On Thursday, police detectives conducted a follow-up investigation regarding the death of an infant in the city earlier this week in the 500 block of North Third Street, Sgt. Scott Morgan said.

As part of the investigation, detectives interviewed the infant’s father on Thursday afternoon.

“Based on the findings of the investigation and of the follow-up interview, the father of the infant has been arrested and charged with the infant’s death,” Morgan added.

The girl was 26 days old, police told Noozhawk.

Jose Ramirez, 27, was arrested on suspicion of murder and willful harm to a child causing death, police said.

No additional details, including her name, were provided. Anyone with information about the case can contact Sgt. Agustin Arias at 805.875.8121 or via email at aarias@ci.lompoc.ca.us.