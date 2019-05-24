2 Atascadero school district vehicles stolen in early-morning break-in

How to avoid car theft Here are some steps that you can take to avoid vehicle break-ins and keep yourself and your belongings safe from thieves. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some steps that you can take to avoid vehicle break-ins and keep yourself and your belongings safe from thieves.

Two Atascadero school passenger vans were stolen early Friday after a break-in at a district building.

Police responded about 5:35 a.m. to a burglary at the Atascadero Unified School District transportation center in the 5300 block of Portrero Road, according to an Atascadero Police Department news release.

District staff members arrived in the morning to find someone had forced entry into one of the buildings and stolen school vehicles.

One vehicle is described as a white 2015 Ford F550 box van with district decals on the driver and passenger doors.

The other vehicle is described as a white 2003 Ford E350 passenger van with district decals on the driver and passenger doors.

Police are working with the school district on the investigation. Anyone with information about the theft should call the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051.