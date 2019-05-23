Fire in boys restroom causes evacuation at Atascadero High School

What to do if there’s a fire in your home If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family.

A fire started in a trash can in an Atascadero High School restroom caused a campuswide evacuation for about 20 minutes Thursday morning, according to the city’s fire chief.

The fire started about 9:30 a.m. It was contained to the trash receptacle and didn’t extend into the walls, said Atascadero Fire Chief Case Bryson.

“The bathroom was fully charged with smoke and set off alarms in every campus classroom,” Bryson said. “But it didn’t extend beyond the contents of the trash can.”

Bryson said that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Bryson said he didn’t know whether it started in a boys or girls restroom, but students on campus said it was a boys restroom.

Students gathered on the field until the fire was fully contained and smoke was gone from the restroom, and they returned to class, Bryson said.

Atascadero Fire Department responded to a fire in the bathrooom Thursday. Josh Tarica