Crime

Atascadero High School student accused of taking videos in the girls’ bathroom

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

A male Atascadero High School student was accused of taking videos in a girls’ bathroom — leading to a police investigation and potential criminal charges.

The videos taken in the bathroom didn’t show any sexual activity or students’ private areas — they were primarily audio recordings, said Lt. Jason Carr of the Atascadero Police Department.

The student accused of taking the videos is a juvenile, and police are not releasing his identity to protect his privacy, Carr said.

Atascadero Unified School District officials contacted police last Monday, March 25, “within moments” of being notified of the allegations, Superintendent Tom Butler said.

The accused student faced the strictest consequences possible and is no longer enrolled at the school, Butler said.

Following an investigation, police recommended the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office file two misdemeanor charges against the student, Carr said.

Carr declined to release additional details regarding how the student gained access to the girls’ bathroom and where he made his recordings — he said that information is part of on ongoing investigation.

He said the videotaping appeared to be a one-time incident, not an ongoing situation.

Butler said the district has handled the situation in a “professional manner.” It’s tough to share much information about the incident, as the district must protect student confidentiality, he said.

“We worked with the Police Department to notify anyone who may have been a victim,” he said.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lindsey Holden

Lindsey Holden writes about housing, immigration and everything in between for The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. She also covers northern San Luis Obispo County city governments and school districts. Lindsey joined The Tribune in 2016 after working for the Rockford Register Star in Illinois. She’s a native Californian raised in the Midwest and is a proud graduate of two Chicago schools: DePaul University and Northwestern University.
  Comments  

Read Next

Oceano man killed in apparent shooting; sheriff looking for suspects
Video media Created with Sketch.

Crime

Oceano man killed in apparent shooting; sheriff looking for suspects

The San Luis Obispo County, California, Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Oceano on Beach Street on Wednesday morning. No suspects in the alleged shooting have been identified.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CRIME
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service