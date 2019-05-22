2 Paso Robles men arrested in connection with selling stolen chainsaws

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two men were arrested after police said they stole chainsaws from a Paso Robles home and tried to sell them — and at least one of the chainsaws is still out there, according to a news release from the Paso Robles Police Department.

On May 12, police responded to the 2800 block of Schoolhouse Circle on reports of a theft, according to the release. A resident in the area said he accidentally left his garage door open at night, and someone got in and stole three Stihl chainsaws, police said.

Police said they later found that Harrison Labarbera, 29, was selling two of the chainsaws online.

On Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., an undercover officer arranged to meet Labarbera at Pioneer Park to buy one of the chainsaws, police said. According to the release, Labarbera arrived in a white Nissan Altima that was being driven by Miguel Ramos Jr., 34, of Paso Robles. The car was stolen, police said.

As police converged on the park, both Labarbera and Ramos tried to flee, according to the release. Labarbera fled on foot but was apprehended, while Ramos tried to drive away but was stopped by officers, police said.

Police were able to recover one of the stolen chainsaws, according to the release.

Labarbera was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of stolen property, conspiracy and possession of methamphetamine, according to police. He is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail, according to jail records.





Ramos was arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property, conspiracy, driving on a suspended license, possessing drug paraphernalia, providing false identification to a police officer, violating probation and “multiple warrants,” police said. He is being held in lieu of $37,000 bail, according to jail records.

Paso Robles police said they believe Labarbera successfully sold one of the chainsaws, and asked whoever purchased it to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 so they can return the chainsaw to its owner.