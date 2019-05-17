Paso police arrest couple suspected of using fake money — and there’s one more suspect

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Paso Robles police on Thursday arrested a couple suspected of creating and using counterfeit money at area stores, following a week-long search for suspects.

Officers took Ryan McGovran, 25, and Devyn Harmon, 27, into custody at their motorhome, according to a Paso Robles Police Department Facebook post.

McGovran was arrested on suspicion of a probation violation and passing or making a fictitious check, according to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office custody records.

Harmon was arrested on suspicion of a probation violation, drug offenses, passing or making a fictitious check and possessing or receiving counterfeit items.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

McGovran is being held in the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail, and Harmon is being held in lieu of $82,000 bail. Both were still in custody as of 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Ryan McGovran, left, and Devyn Harmon were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of using counterfeit money to buy things at stores around Paso Robles. San Luis Obispo County Jail

Still searching for a suspect

Police have been searching for suspects in multiple counterfeit cases since May 6, when an unknown man used a $100 bill to pay for a pair of socks at Alliance Board Co. on Park Street, according to a police department news release.

The man received change for the transaction, and store employees later discovered the bill was fraudulent. Police now believe McGovran was the suspect in that case.

Police also suspect a different man used a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase a gift card at a business at 1222 Spring Street.

With help from the public, investigators identified him as Brandon Vinnedge, 41, of San Luis Obispo County, according to a police department Facebook post.

Vinnedge and McGovran are suspects in two additional cases involving the use of counterfeit $100 bills at NAPA Auto Parts and Dollar General.

Police believe Vinnedge may have left the area after they asked for help identifying him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call police dispatch at 805-237-6464.