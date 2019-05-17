Local

Paso Robles police investigating body found near railroad tracks

A body was found Friday morning in Paso Robles near the railroad tracks, according to police.

The body was located along the tracks near 6th and Pine streets, said Sarah Afana, a Paso Robles police dispatcher.

Investigators are on the scene. No further information is available at this time.

Check back for more information on this continuing story.

Lindsey Holden

Lindsey Holden writes about housing, immigration and everything in between for The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. She also covers northern San Luis Obispo County city governments and school districts. Lindsey joined The Tribune in 2016 after working for the Rockford Register Star in Illinois. She’s a native Californian raised in the Midwest and is a proud graduate of two Chicago schools: DePaul University and Northwestern University.
