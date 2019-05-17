Paso Robles police investigating body found near railroad tracks

A body was found Friday morning in Paso Robles near the railroad tracks, according to police.

The body was located along the tracks near 6th and Pine streets, said Sarah Afana, a Paso Robles police dispatcher.

Investigators are on the scene. No further information is available at this time.

