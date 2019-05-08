Paso Robles police searching for suspects who used fake $100 bills at local businesses

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Paso Robles police are searching for multiple suspects believed to have passed counterfeit $100 bills at businesses in the city in recent days — and the department is warning the public about an increase in the use of fake money.

On May 6, a man entered Alliance Board Shop at 1233 Park St. about 11:15 a.m. and purchased a pair of socks with a $100 bill. He was given change for the transaction. The bill used was later discovered to be fraudulent.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black and gray flannel jacket, black hat and blue jeans. He’s described by witnesses as being in his late 20s with a medium build, getting into a black Lincoln LS believed to be between the years of 2000 and 2002.

Officers responded to a second report of a counterfeit purchase at 1222 Spring St., where a heavyset man with a goatee bought a $100 gift card with a counterfeit $100 bill and left the business. That suspect was described by the victim as 5 feet 8 inches tall to 5 feet 11 inches and 300 pounds with a goatee and tattoos on his forearms.

Surveillance video captured an imagine of one of the suspects who passed fake $100 bills at Paso Robles businesses. Paso Robles Police Department

While investigating those incidents, Paso Robles police received two additional calls regarding subjects attempting to pass fraudulent $100 bills at Napa Auto and Dollar General stores. Paso Robles police were able to obtain video footage of the two suspects, who matched descriptions of the men in the other incidents.

Paso Robles police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects, and authorities are reminding “business owners to check currency to ensure its authenticity before completing transactions.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 805-237-6464.