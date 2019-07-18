He was on the run for 6 years in Mexico. Now he’ll be tried for a Paso Robles murder

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

One of four men allegedly paid to beat and later kill a Paso Robles man in 2013 may be tried for his murder, a San Luis Obispo Superior Court judge ruled Thursday.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release Thursday that David Rodriguez Hernandez – who had been on the run for six years until his arrest in Mexico in February – will move toward trial on charges of murder, conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree robbery.

Hernandez is accused of being one of four men paid a total of $12,000 by Maria del Carmen Granados Fajardo to kidnap and kill 37-year-old Victor Sanchez, Farjado’s ex-boyfriend.

Sanchez was first assaulted on Oct. 6, 2012, with a tire iron, which left him with several broken bones, according to Tribune coverage of Farjado’s trial. On February 23, 2013, the hired group returned to kidnap and shoot Sanchez in the knees, at the direction of Fajardo.

But Sanchez resisted the kidnapping and was shot to death in a parking lot of a Paso Robles apartment building.

Fajardo was convicted by a jury and sentenced to 21 years to life in prison in 2014.

Hernandez’s three alleged accomplices – Edgar Ontiveros, Louis Henry Madrigal and Alejandro Anguiano – remain at large and are believed to be in Mexico. According to the criminal complaint, Ontiveros was the actual killer of Sanchez.

Hernandez was arrested in Mexico in February and extradited to San Luis Obispo to face prosecution. The District Attorney’s Office said in the news release that several law enforcement and immigration agencies were involved in his extradition.

At the conclusion of a three-day preliminary hearing Thursday, San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Jacquelyn Duffy ruled there is probable cause to believe that Hernandez committed the crimes and ordered he stand trial.

His defense attorney, Jeffry Radding, declined to comment on the case Thursday afternoon.

Hernandez is in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he’s being held in lieu of $250,000 bail, according to jail logs.

He is due back in Superior Court on July 31.