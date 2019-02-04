Suspect in Paso Robles murder-for-hire case arrested after 6 years on the run

Six years after police first issued a warrant for his arrest, a man suspected of helping murder a Paso Robles woman’s boyfriend in 2013 has been found and taken into custody.

According to San Luis Obispo County Jail logs, David Rodriguez Hernandez, 43, was booked into County Jail on Jan. 30, on murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon charges, among others.

Hernandez was wanted for allegedly helping to murder Victor Hugo Sanchez in 2013.

According to court documents, Hernandez was hired by Sanchez’s former girlfriend Maria del Carmen Granados Fajardo to kidnap and injure her ex-boyfriend.

Fajardo was later arrested and sentenced to 21 years to life in prison.

A key prosecution witness during Fajardo’s trial said a trio of teenage boys was hired to kidnap and shoot Sanchez in the knees. The teens attempted to kidnap him, according to a report by the probation department, but Sanchez refused to get into their car. He was then shot in the head and torso and killed.

In its complaint, the District Attorney’s Office said Hernandez was paid $8,000 by Fajardo after Sanchez’s death. According to the complaint, Hernandez hired and then drove the three teens to Sanchez’s Paso Robles home in February 2013 to complete the contract.





Hernandez has spent the past six years on the run. Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth said he was detained in Mexico and extradited back to San Luis Obispo County to face charges.

On Monday, Hernandez pled not guilty to the murder, conspiracy, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon charges.

He’s expected to have a pre-preliminary hearing with Judge Jacquelyn Duffy on Feb. 20.