2 men stole vans from Atascadero school district, tried to rip out ATM, police say

Two men have been arrested in connection with a string of crimes in Atascadero, according to a news release from the Atascadero Police Department.

Between Friday, May 24, and Monday, May 27, two vans were stolen from Atascadero Unified School District, someone attempted to steal a van on Traffic Way and thieves used a backhoe to try and steal an ATM from Pacific Premier Bank, according to police.

Atascadero police connected all three crimes to the same people and tracked the suspects to Monterey County, according to the release.

On June 5, police went to Monterey County and arrested Francis Humes, 35, of Monterey, on suspicion of committing the crimes.

Police returned to the Monterey area on June 11 and arrested 43-year-old Christopher Burrell of Atascadero, also on suspicion of committing the crimes, police said.

Humes was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, attempted grand theft, vandalism and conspiracy, according to the release.

Burrell was arrested for a probation violation, but will face additional charges of vehicle theft, attempted grand theft, vandalism and conspiracy, police said. Both men were taken to San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Burrell was in jail custody as of Thursday afternoon. He is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail, according to jail records.

Humes was not listed as in custody on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with any information to call Det. Sgt. Jeff Wilshusen at 805-461-5051.