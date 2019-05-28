Thieves used backhoe to try and steal ATM from Atascadero bank, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Authorities are looking for information after a backhoe was used to try and steal an ATM from an Atascadero bank, according to a news release from the Atascadero Police Department.

At about 10:35 p.m. Monday, police responded to Pacific Premier Bank in the 7400 block of El Camino Real on reports of construction equipment at the bank and people trying to steal an ATM machine, according to the release.

When officers arrived, they saw an ATM that had been partially removed and was lying in the parking lot, police said.

Police said they also found a truck with an attached trailer and backhoe that had been used to remove the ATM. The truck was stolen from Paso Robles earlier in the evening, police said.

The people suspected in the crime fled before police arrived, according to the release.

Police ask anyone with information to call Sgt. Jeff Wilshusen at 805-470-5035.