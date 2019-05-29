Arroyo Grande man arrested after police said he passed fake checks, had meth and heroin

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An Arroyo Grande man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of trying to pass fake checks and possessing multiple drugs including meth, according to a news release from the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

At about 10:30 a.m, police responded to the Bank of America at 200 W. Branch St. on reports of a man attempting to pass a fake check. When police arrived, they detained Mitchell Alexander Lemay, 41, according to the release.

Upon investigation, police found that Lemay allegedly attempted to pass a counterfeit check and was in possession of methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

Police also said they suspect Lemay attempted to pass a fake check at the Pacific Western Bank in Arroyo Grande on May 23.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lemay was arrested on suspicion of felony passing counterfeit checks, committing a felony while on bail and possession of methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Lemay is being held at the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $140,000 bail, according to jail records.