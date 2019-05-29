Crime
Arroyo Grande man arrested after police said he passed fake checks, had meth and heroin
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
An Arroyo Grande man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of trying to pass fake checks and possessing multiple drugs including meth, according to a news release from the Arroyo Grande Police Department.
At about 10:30 a.m, police responded to the Bank of America at 200 W. Branch St. on reports of a man attempting to pass a fake check. When police arrived, they detained Mitchell Alexander Lemay, 41, according to the release.
Upon investigation, police found that Lemay allegedly attempted to pass a counterfeit check and was in possession of methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia, according to the release.
Police also said they suspect Lemay attempted to pass a fake check at the Pacific Western Bank in Arroyo Grande on May 23.
Lemay was arrested on suspicion of felony passing counterfeit checks, committing a felony while on bail and possession of methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia, police said.
Lemay is being held at the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $140,000 bail, according to jail records.
Comments