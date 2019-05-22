Man arrested after robbing Grover adult store, trying to run over clerk, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A San Miguel man was arrested after police said he robbed a Grover Beach adult store, tried to run a store clerk over with a motorcycle and then fled, according to a news release from the Grover Beach Police Department.

At about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to Diamond Adult World in the 900 block of Grand Avenue where they found that a man who stole from the store “used force” to escape a store clerk, then tried to run the clerk over with his motorcycle before driving away.

No one was injured, police said.

Police tried to pull the robbery suspect over, but he fled south on Highway 101, according to the release. Officers pursued the man for a few minutes, but called off the chase when the threat to public safety became too great, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police alerted other local law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the suspect. At about 11:30 p.m., police officers in Atascadero found the man and detained him.

Police identified him as Joseph Frank Hyde, 30, of San Miguel.

Hyde was arrested on suspicion of charges including assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, robbery, attempting to evade an officer in a reckless manner, theft of personal property and possession of a controlled substance, according to police and jail records.

He was taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of $70,000 bail, according to jail records.