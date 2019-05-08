Bail for alleged Oceano Dunes mass shooter set at $1 million as he seeks attorney

Alleged Oceano Dunes mass shooter makes first court appearance Oceano Dunes mass shooting suspect Francisco Orozco of Oakland, California, entered no plea at his arraignment for attempted murder Wednesday. His bail was set at $1 million for the incident that injured six. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Oceano Dunes mass shooting suspect Francisco Orozco of Oakland, California, entered no plea at his arraignment for attempted murder Wednesday. His bail was set at $1 million for the incident that injured six.

An arraignment for an Oakland man who allegedly injured six people in an early morning shooting at the Oceano Dunes on Sunday was postponed Wednesday as the defendant seeks a private attorney.

In the meantime, Francisco Orozco will remain in San Luis Obispo County Jail custody after Superior Court Judge Dodie Harman on Wednesday raised his bail to $1 million.

Orozco faces an attempted murder charge as well as five felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm after the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office filed charges in court Tuesday.

If convicted, he could face up to life in prison, according to the criminal complaint.

Francisco Orozco, 19, of Oakland, listens to proceedings at his arraignment on attempted murder and assault with a semiautomatic handgun charges for a Sunday, May 7, 2019, shooting at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

In court Wednesday, the 19-year-old sat expressionless, dressed in a collared shirt; media were only permitted to photograph him as he sat in the jury box.

After meeting briefly with Public Defender Patricia Ashbaugh, Orozco told Harman he needed time to hire a private attorney before entering a plea.

Harman scheduled his second arraignment to May 15.

Orozco is accused of opening fire with a semiautomatic handgun into a crowd of people gathered at about 12 a.m. Sunday at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area for a campground concert.

Six people were injured, authorities say, and each have since been released from the hospital.

Orozco was arrested later in the day.

The District Attorney Office’s filing lists a John Doe as the victim of the attempted murder, and five other individuals for the assault charges, four of whom suffered great bodily injury, the complaint states.

The District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday announced that its Christopher G. Money Victim Witness Assistance Center is providing free help to witnesses of the shooting who are seeking counseling and or other services.