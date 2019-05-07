UPDATE: Hwy. 101 re-opened after suspect in Goleta shooting standoff found dead

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Update, 4:30 p.m.

The multi-agency law enforcement response to the standoff situation in Goleta ended several hours after a suspect allegedly opened fire on police. The suspected shooter was found dead in a residence.

A few hours into the response, a robot was sent into the suspect’s residence, according to authorities.

Around 3:40 p.m., authorities confirmed that the suspect was found dead in the residence. No further details about the man, including his name or warrant information, were immediately available.

Highway 101, which was closed in both directions in the area of the incident, was reopened around 3:45 p.m. The lock down at San Marcos High School and shelter-in-place advisory to nearby residents were also lifted.

Original story

Santa Barbara officers attempting to serve a “high risk” warrant at an apartment near Goleta were met with gunfire Tuesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.





A SWAT and crisis negotiators arrived at the apartment at Turnpike Road and Camino De Vida at about 12:45 p.m., said Anthony Wagner, a police spokesman. Once on scene, the wanted male suspect fired on them several times, Wagner said, adding that no officers were injured.

There was a large law enforcement response to surround the area, close roadways, evacuate nearby residents, and lock down San Marcos High School. Sheriff response

The CHP closed Highway 101 near Turnpike Road Tuesday afternoon due to a law enforcement response in the area. Tom Bolton Noozhawk.com

Around 3:40 p.m., Wagner confirmed that the suspect was found dead in the residence.

No further details about the man, including his name or warrant information, were immediately available.

During the response, the SWAT bearcat, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers barricading streets and evacuated residents in buildings near the Positano Apartments, where the suspect was.

The California Highway Patrol shut down Highway 101 between Patterson Avenue and Turnpike Road, in both directions, around 2:30 p.m. which led to massive traffic backups in Goleta and Santa Barbara.

The highway was reopened around 3:45 p.m.

Authorities also locked down San Marcos High School, at 4750 Hollister Ave., because of its proximity to the incident, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. The school day ended at 3 p.m. and students were released from the Hollister Avenue side to keep them away from the scene, and students who parked in the Turnpike Road lot were unable to retrieve their cars, authorities said.

This story will be updated.

Executive editor Tom Bolton contributed reporting to this story.