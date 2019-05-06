Inmate escapes from Lompoc federal prison camp — and he’s still on the loose

Jesus Antonio Hernandez, an inmate at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex, reportedly escaped from the facility. Employees discovered him to be missing on Monday, May 6, 2019.

An inmate from the Lompoc federal prison camp was discovered to be missing from the facility Monday morning.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex employees discovered inmate Jesus Antonio Hernandez, 42, was gone, Public Information Officer Suzanne Scott said.

The missing inmate has black hair and brown eyes. He stands 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

The United States Marshals Service and local law enforcement agencies were notified, and an internal investigation was initiated, Scott said.

Anyone with information about the missing man is asked to contact the Marshals Service at 213.894.2485.

Hernandez was sentenced in the Eastern District of Kentucky to spend more than 27 years in federal prison for engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, conspiracy to transport funds, and engaging in financial transactions in criminally derived property less than $10,000, Scott added.

Inmates from federal prison camps are considered walkaways because they don’t reside within razor-wire topped fencing, and typically perform chores on prison grounds, only reporting to designated areas at certain times.

The Satellite Prison camp houses 492 male minimum-security inmates.

The Lompoc site also is home to a U.S. Penitentiary, with 1,246 medium-security inmates, and the Federal Correctional Institution and its 1,207 low-security inmates.