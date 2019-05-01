Report of man swinging samurai sword outside Goleta McDonald’s ends with his arrest

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

It started with a heated discussion outside a McDonald’s in Goleta and ended with a man in custody for allegedly swinging around a samurai sword.

The saga began at about 8:20 p.m., when deputies responded to the McDonald’s in the 100 block of Fairview Avenue at about 8:20 p.m. on reports of a man apparently armed with a samurai sword, according to a news release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.





Police said the man got in a verbal argument with another man in front of the McDonald’s, “made threatening statements,” and brandished the sword.

He then fled as deputies arrived, the Sheriff’s Office said. Officials then began searching for the man, even temporarily halting Amtrak train service through the area because they were searching on and near the train tracks.

About two hours later, a deputy found the man walking in the 100 block of Kellogg Avenue near Hollister Avenue and arrested him at gunpoint, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The samurai sword? It was a wooden replica.

The suspect, identified by the Sheriff’s Office as King Rosario, 38, of Goleta was arrested and taken to the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of brandishing and possessing a deadly weapon. He is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.