Sacramento man falls from cliff in Santa Barbara County

A 20-year-old Sacramento man was rescued after he fell from a cliff in Isla Vista on Saturday night, according to a news release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

About 11:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities responded to a reported cliff fall in the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive. When they arrived, they saw the man on the beach with a crowd around him, according to the release.

The man, who was visiting Isla Vista, had been attending a party and reportedly lost his balance on the cliff, the Sheriff’s Office said. He then slid part of the way down before falling to the beach below.

Witnesses pulled the man out of the surf, the Sheriff’s Office said. Firefighters hoisted the man up to the top of the cliff and he was taken to the hospital.

Authorities did not comment on the extent of the man’s injuries, but said he is “expected to survive.”

The Sheriff’s Office said they believe alcohol was a factor in the fall.