Crime

Police investigating suspicious shooting death of Guadalupe 17-year-old

By Janene Scully

March 22, 2019 08:43 AM

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Guadalupe 17-year-old, who was found dead on Thursday night under suspicious circumstances.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., personnel from the Guadalupe police and fire departments responded to an apartment on the 700 block of Olivera Street for a report of a person with a gunshot wound, according to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Upon arrival, officers found the dead teenage boy, who was found to have sustained a single gunshot wound. The situation that led to his death was not apparent.

The Guadalupe Police Department requested assistance from the Sheriff’s Office to investigate the teen’s death.

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death as suspicious. No further details are available, but detectives do not believe there is a current threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call 805-681-4150. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805-681-4171 or visit the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office website at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.

