2 arrested in SLO following St. Patrick’s Day fight that knocked out a police officer

San Luis Obispo saw a relatively quiet St. Patrick’s Day weekend this year — that is, aside from a drunken fight that knocked a police officer unconscious, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The incident happened around noon on Sunday in the 700 block of Higuera Street, when three men got into an argument with bar staff, police said.

Shortly after the argument, as one of the men was arrested for being drunk in public, the other two started fighting with police, according to the news release.

As police tried to handcuff the two men, one of the officers was knocked unconscious, the department said. The officer was taken to the hospital, treated and released. He is expected to make a full recovery, according to police.

David Delgado Jasso, 21, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and being drunk in public, according to the release. Jesus Jasso, 28, was arrested on suspicion of charges including resisting a police officer, violating probation, possessing a controlled substance and being drunk in public, police said.

The third man cooperated with police and was only arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public, police said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Jesus Jasso was in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail, according to jail records. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Police made a total of 24 arrests over St. Patrick’s Day weekend, down from 40 arrests the year before, according to the release. The majority of arrests — 14 — were for being drunk in public.

“The San Luis Obispo Police Department would like to thank the overwhelming majority of our community members, particularly our student population, who made smart and responsible decisions on St. Patrick’s Day,” the release said. “We couldn’t do this job without your support.”