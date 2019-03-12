Cal Poly police say this guy slashed tires in a vandalism rampage. Do you know him?

A vandalism spree left a trail of damaged property across the Cal Poly campus in the early-morning hours Sunday, and police say two videos caught the suspect in the act.

The tires on 14 bicycles and one parked vehicle were slashed, and the windshield of a golf cart was smashed, according to the Cal Poly Police Department.

“We are releasing images from both of these videos, in the hopes that a member of our community will recognize the person responsible for these crimes and help us to hold them accountable,” Cal Poly Police Chief George Hughes said.

Cal Poly police released this photo of a vandalism suspect caught on video. Cal Poly Police Department

The suspect is identified as a white male adult, about 5-foot-10, 20-25 years old, medium build with a short brown beard. He is seen in the video wearing a gray T-shirt with an Indian chief design, blue jeans, and a blue baseball hat.

Anyone with information about the identity of the person responsible is asked to call Cal Poly Police at 805-756-2281 or police@calpoly.edu or to submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP (7867).