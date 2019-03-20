Caught on camera. Have you seen this suspected prowler in Nipomo?

A man and woman in their 20s are alleged to have attempted to burglarize a home in Nipomo on Monday evening, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident took place about 5:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of Trilogy Parkway, and images of a prowling man at the doorway were caught on a home surveillance camera, the department said in a news release.

Authorities said that when a Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at the scene, a witness next door described hearing the alarm and then encountering a young couple leaving the vicinity of the home.

“The witness spoke with the couple but they were unable to give a credible reason why they were in the neighborhood,” the Sheriff’s Office stated. “The couple then ran off but not before the witness was able to take a photograph of the male suspect.”

The male is described as white, in his mid 20s, approximately 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-10 and about 150 to 170 pounds. He was wearing a black FILA sweatshirt with no shirt underneath and a silver chain around his neck, along with a PFG hat, a black backpack and blue jeans, the department said.

The other suspect is described as a white female adult, mid 20s, heavier set, with light brown hair. She was wearing a baseball hat, blue jeans and a backpack, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Detective Division at 805-781-4500 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.