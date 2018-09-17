SLO police asking for help finding prowler

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for help finding a prowler who was captured on surveillance video trying to open a car door.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of Islay Street in San Luis Obispo, likely early Monday morning, according to police Sgt. Jeff Booth.

There were no reports of burglaries or other prowling incidents in that area at that time, Booth said.

In the video, a person wearing baggy shorts, a sweater and a backpack can be seen walking up to an SUV and trying the door handle. The person walks toward the back of the car before walking away.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Police ask anyone with information regarding the prowler to call their non-emergency line at 805-781-7312 and reference Case No. 180917024.

Local news matters: We rely on readers like you more than ever before, and we currently offer free access to five stories a month. Support us further with a digital subscription to help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal