Dennis Hickey, 35, was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, being under the influence of a controlled substance and violating the terms of his parole after a woman found him in her home at 4 a.m. Sunday, police said. San Luis Obispo Police Department

Woman hears stranger walking up her stairs at 4 a.m., San Luis Obispo police say

By Gabby Ferreira

August 26, 2018 11:14 AM

A 35-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning after a woman told police she found a stranger in her home, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

At about 4 a.m., police received a call from a woman in the 900 block of Lawrence Drive. The woman said a man was walking through her home and up the stairs toward her, police said. She then yelled at the man, which startled him, and he fled through an unlocked front door, police said.

Police found the man, identified as Dennis Hickey, near the residence and arrested him on suspicion of residential burglary, being under the influence of a controlled substance and violating parole, the police department said.

Hickey is being held at the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to jail records.

Police ask anyone with information to call Officer Quenten Rouse at 805-594-8050 or CrimeStoppers at 805-549-7867.

