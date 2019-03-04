Grover Beach man arrested after police said he burglarized a truck in Arroyo Grande

A Grover Beach man was arrested Saturday after police found him burglarizing a vehicle in Arroyo Grande, according to a news release from the Arroyo Grande Police Department.
Officers went to the 1100 block of Fair Oaks Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Saturday on a report of a burglary in progress in the parking lot of an apartment complex, according to the release.
When they arrived, they saw a pickup truck with a broken passenger window and a man getting out of the truck, police said. They detained the man, identified by police as Darren Cody Edmunson, 25, according to the release.
Police said Edmunson possessed stolen property from the pickup truck and additional property that police suspected was stolen, according to the release.
Police said Edmunson had ammunition and a can of pepper spray with him as well.
Upon further investigation, police linked Edmunson to three other vehicle thefts that night, according to the release.
Edmunson was arrested on suspicion of felony vehicle burglary, being a felon in possession of ammunition, being a felon in possession of tear gas, committing a felony while out on bail and misdemeanor prowling, according to police.
He was taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to jail records.
