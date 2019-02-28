Teens suspected in North County taproom burglary came from Colorado, SLO sheriff says

Authorities have found the suspects in a taproom burglary near the Cholame “Y” — two teenage boys from Colorado, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

The burglary happened at Mission Trail Cider House on the night of Feb. 19, business owner Victor Jones previously told The Tribune.

The suspects shot out the windows “with what appeared to be pellets from a BB gun” and took about $400 in cash from the register, the Sheriff’s Office said in the release, sent Thursday.

A short time after the taproom burglary, the Jack Ranch Cafe, which is adjacent to the taproom, also reported a theft of about $100, the Sheriff’s Office said.

On Tuesday, sheriff’s officials reached out to the King City Police Department about similar burglaries in their city, according to the release.

At that time, authorities found that a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old matching the description of the Shandon burglary suspects had just been arrested in Salinas, the release said.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies went to Monterey County Juvenile Hall and interviewed the teens, who admitted that they had been involved in the burglaries, according to the release.

Investigators discovered that the teens stole a car in Colorado and were heading west, “committing burglaries in cities along the way,” the release said.

The Monterey County burglary cases will be addressed first before the teens face charges of burglary and felony vandalism in San Luis Obispo County, the Sheriff’s Office said.