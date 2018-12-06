10 cars burglarized overnight in SLO for one reason: They weren’t locked

Ten cars were burglarized overnight in one area of San Luis Obispo for one simple reason: They were unlocked, San Luis Obispo Police Lt. John Bledsoe told The Tribune in a phone interview.

The thefts happened from about 11 p.m. Wednesday through early Thursday morning, and the department began receiving reports about it around 7 a.m., Bledsoe said. Most burglaries happened in the area of Johnson Avenue and Sydney Street, with some reports coming from Fixlini Street and Flora Street, he said.

“We didn’t have any that were forcibly entered, no broken windows, no broken locks. They were all unlocked,” Bledsoe said.

Some of the items missing included an empty wallet and a purse with the victim’s driver’s license, credit cards and loose change inside.

“Most of these vehicles had no losses, so they were smart in not having items of value in there,” Bledsoe said.

He urged everyone to keep valuables out of sight in the car and to always lock their doors.

“In these cases, they’re looking for unlocked vehicles,” he said. “They’ll rifle through the car and take loose cash and items of value left out.”

Bledsoe said the police department doesn’t have a suspect description, and there was no evidence left behind.





He added that if your vehicle is burglarized, don’t touch anything until police respond to investigate.

“They could leave physical evidence or fingerprints,” he said. “In some cases in the past, suspects have left behind cell phones or wallets.”

If your vehicle has been burglarized and you want to report it, call the general police line at 805-781-7317 unless there’s an emergency or you see someone breaking into a car, in which case call 911, Bledsoe said.