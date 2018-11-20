If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help identifying suspects in SLO County ID theft case

By Matt Fountain

November 20, 2018 05:23 PM

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two women suspected of using a credit card stolen from an Arroyo Grande mailbox in October.

A news release says that on Oct. 16 an Arroyo Grande resident reported that she never received her expected replacement card in the mail. She reportedly called the credit card company and was told the card had already been activated and used several times at several stores across the county.

Sheriff’s officials say their investigation found the card was used the same day at an Atascadero Shell gas station; Target and Apple stores in San Luis Obispo; and the Pac Sun, Perfumania, Coach, Zumiez, and Vans stores in the Pismo Beach Outlet Center.

The total loss is reported to be about $5,000.

Two women suspects were captured on surveillance footage released by the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. One woman is described as a middle-aged white female with long black hair, approximately 5-foot-4, wearing dark blue jeans and a long-sleeved gray hooded sweatshirt with two black horizontal stripes on the sleeve.

The other woman is described as a heavy-set white female with blond hair, roughly 5-foot-7, wearing jeans and a gray sweatshirt.

A vehicle described as associated with the women is a newer-model, silver four-door Cadillac sedan.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.

