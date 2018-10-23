Two men stole Ford pickup trucks from Atascadero car lot, police say

Police are searching for multiple suspects who allegedly stole two pickup trucks from Guarantee Auto Group in Atascadero on Saturday night.

Three men and a woman walked onto the car lot at 4255 El Camino Real, and a reporting party told police the woman entered the sales office, where she asked to use the restroom and then accessed the unsecured keys for the vehicles on the lot.

The suspects reportedly left the lot in a silver late model Honda Civic Coupe with an unknown license plate, according to a news release from the Atascadero Police Department.

When the business closed at 9 p.m., two of the male suspects returned to the lot and allegedly drove away with two pickup trucks, officials said.

The first vehicle is a brown 2008 Ford F-350 crew cab pickup with a California license plate 99556S1. The second vehicle is a white 2005 Ford F-250 crew cab pickup with a California license plate of 7S51597.

Both vehicles had paper “Guarantee Auto Group” plates, according to the release.

Those with information on identifying the suspects are encouraged to contact the Atascadero Police Department Investigations Unit at 805-461-5051.