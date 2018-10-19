Teen stole car then went on burglary spree in Los Osos, sheriff says

An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly committed multiple burglaries and stole a car in Los Osos, officials said.

About 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, deputies with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress at Miner’s Ace Hardware in the 1000 block of Los Osos Valley Road in Los Osos.

A witness reported hearing glass breaking and then seeing a person wearing a black ski mask and clothing enter the hardware store, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The witness told authorities they saw the suspect exit the store and leave the area in a Ford SUV, officials said.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 900 block of Los Osos Valley Road, and the driver was still wearing the ski mask, the release said.

Deputies arrested Calvin Paul Anthony Latorella of Los Osos without incident.

According to the release, Latorella was arrested on suspicion of two additional burglaries, one at Kuma Sushi in the 2000 block of 10th Street in Los Osos, another at Round Table Pizza in the 1000 block of Los Osos Valley Road in Los Osos and one attempted burglary at the Sea Pines Golf Shop in the 1900 block of Solano Street in Los Osos.

Deputies also discovered the vehicle Latorella was driving was stolen from a residence in Los Osos, the release said.

Authorities believe the incidents occurred during the early morning hours of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Latorella was booked in San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges, including three counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary, felony auto theft and possession of a deadly weapon.

Latorella’s bail has been set at $130,000, according to jail records.

Deputies also identified Kai Keoni Ribeira, 18, of Paso Robles as a second suspect who allegedly acted with Latorella in the Kuma Sushi burglary and the attempted burglary at the Sea Pines Golf Shop.

Ribeira was arrested Thursday on suspicion of burglary and attempted burglary. His bail has been set at $32,000.